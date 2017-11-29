Top Stories
Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 12:26 pm

Kendall Jenner Becomes Most Followed Model on Instagram

Kendall Jenner Becomes Most Followed Model on Instagram

Kendall Jenner was not only the highest paid model of 2017, she was also the most followed!

The 22-year-old model topped the list with over 83 million followers on Instagram, according to the app’s Year in Review.

Kendall beat out all of her other model pals by over 40 million, with second place going to Cara Delevingne with around 40.7 million followers.

Other models in the top ten included Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen.

Kendall was also named most “buzzed about model, meaning she garnered the highest global number of mentions or tags in captions and comments and also became the model who gained the most new followers in 2017, with 12 million new followers.

Kendall also had the most liked model photo of the year, with 4.5 million people double tapping the photo below…

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr