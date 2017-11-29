Kendall Jenner Becomes Most Followed Model on Instagram

Kendall Jenner was not only the highest paid model of 2017, she was also the most followed!

The 22-year-old model topped the list with over 83 million followers on Instagram, according to the app’s Year in Review.

Kendall beat out all of her other model pals by over 40 million, with second place going to Cara Delevingne with around 40.7 million followers.

Other models in the top ten included Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen.

Kendall was also named most “buzzed about model, meaning she garnered the highest global number of mentions or tags in captions and comments and also became the model who gained the most new followers in 2017, with 12 million new followers.

Kendall also had the most liked model photo of the year, with 4.5 million people double tapping the photo below…