Kris Jenner Explains Her Confusing Instagram Post Featuring Nine Sets of Pajamas

Kris Jenner is opening up about that Instagram post she put up last week, which many people thought was her way at hinting at the still-to-be confirmed pregnancies in her family.

The 62-year-old reality star posted a photo featuring nine sets of pajamas, with most of them having labels on them for her six grandchildren.

Since her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian are all expecting babies, fans interpreted this photo as Kris‘ way of hinting at Kylie and Khloe‘s pregnancies.

Now, Kris is explaining why she posted the photo.

“Well, this was a gift,” Kris said on Tuesday’s episode of Steve. “Oprah had these pajamas as one of her favorite things. It’s Burt’s Bees Baby. They have the most amazing, beautiful, organic cotton pajamas.”

“I went on their website and they were all sold out, so I called the company and said, ‘Come on, don’t you guys have a few left?’ And that’s what they sent!” she added.