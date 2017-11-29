Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 10:30 am

Lily Aldridge Opens Up About Mentoring New Generation of Models

Lily Aldridge Opens Up About Mentoring New Generation of Models

Lily Aldridge is looking so stunning on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s December 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 32-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On the industry right now: “It’s a very powerful time in our industry right now. Lots of women are standing up for their rights. Their right to say no, to stand up for themselves, to have boundaries. It’s an amazing time as a woman, as a model, as a mother.”

On mentoring younger models: “I love being a mentor and a mother figure. As a Victoria’s Secret Angel there are girls that are much younger than me and I’ve always been someone like, ‘You can talk to me, you can come to me for advice, for tips, for chats.’ So many models were there for me. Carolyn Murphy was there for me, Karen Elson was always somebody I could talk to. It’s important to do that now for the younger generation.”

On worrying for her daughter Dixie when she grows up in the digital age: “I do worry about my daughter. I’m hoping by the time she could get on social media it’s not cool any more. Because things go through waves and eventually the young generation will be like, ‘We want to be more private’. I’m hoping!”

For more from Lily, visit HarpersBazaarArabia.com.
Credit: Alexi Lubomirski/Harper's Bazaar Arabia
