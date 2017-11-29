Margot Robbie Rocks Two Different Looks While Out in NYC

Margot Robbie had a stylish day in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old Suicide Squad actress was spotted leaving The Greenwich Hotel and heading out for the night on Wednesday (November 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

She buttoned up in double dark denim with a black turtleneck underneath, completing her look with a pop of pink lipstick and gold earrings.

Earlier that day, Margot was seen arriving at her hotel in a black sweater, red and black checked pants, black studded booties, dark shades, and a black purse with a pom pom accent.

The day before, Margot donned a lace outfit to the premiere of her movie I, Tonya with her co-star Sebastian Stan.

10+ pictures inside of Margot Robbie showing off her style in NYC…