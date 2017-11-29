Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 9:31 pm

Margot Robbie Rocks Two Different Looks While Out in NYC

Margot Robbie Rocks Two Different Looks While Out in NYC

Margot Robbie had a stylish day in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old Suicide Squad actress was spotted leaving The Greenwich Hotel and heading out for the night on Wednesday (November 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

She buttoned up in double dark denim with a black turtleneck underneath, completing her look with a pop of pink lipstick and gold earrings.

Earlier that day, Margot was seen arriving at her hotel in a black sweater, red and black checked pants, black studded booties, dark shades, and a black purse with a pom pom accent.

The day before, Margot donned a lace outfit to the premiere of her movie I, Tonya with her co-star Sebastian Stan.

10+ pictures inside of Margot Robbie showing off her style in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 01
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 02
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 03
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 04
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 05
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 06
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 07
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 08
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 09
margot robbie rocks two different looks while out in nyc 10

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Margot Robbie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr