Matt Lauer Fired By NBC Over 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior,' 'Today' Anchors React (Video)

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 8:04 am

Matt Lauer Fired By NBC Over 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior,' 'Today' Anchors React (Video)

Matt Lauer has been fired from his job at NBC’s Today show for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

NBC News’s Andy Lack revealed the news in a letter to staff, and the news was confirmed by the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on air.

NBC also added that this is the “first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Savannah and Hoda said they had just learned the news this morning.

“This is a sad morning at ‘Today’ and NBC News,” Savannah said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

Lauer, 59, was named as an anchor at the Today show back in January of 1997.

Click inside to read the letter detailing Matt Lauer’s firing…

Letter confirming Matt Lauer’s firing….

Dear Colleagues,

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.

Andy
