Matt Lauer Won't Be Replaced on 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Tonight

Matt Lauer was supposed to host the NBC special Christmas in Rockefeller Center for the annual lighting of the New York City Christmas tree.

The Today show anchor was fired for sexual misconduct, and will obviously not be appearing on the special tonight. His former co-anchors, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will all be on hand, and NBC will not be replacing Lauer at the last minute, People reports.

The holiday special will go on as usual tonight at 8pm ET on NBC.