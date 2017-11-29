Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 1:15 pm

Matt Lauer's Sexual Misconduct Accusation Stemmed From 2014's Sochi Winter Olympics (Report)

More details are emerging after Matt Lauer was fired by NBC for sexual misconduct.

A source is telling People that a woman came forward about Lauer and sexual misconduct at the Sochi Winter Olympics back in 2014.

The survivor who came forward hired lawyer Ari Wilkenfeld, who released a statement to Page Six about the course of events that occurred beginning on Monday (November 27).

“My client and I met with representatives from NBC’s Human Resources and Legal Department at 6 p.m. on Monday. Over the course of several hours, my client detailed egregious acts of sexual harassment and misconduct by Mr. Lauer,” Ari said in a statement. “In fewer than than 35 hours, NBC investigated and removed Mr. Lauer. Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly and responsibly, as all companies should when confronted with credible allegations about sexual misconduct in the workplace. While I am impressed by NBC’s response to date, I am awed by the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than asking the company do the right thing. This is how the system should work.”

Sources are saying the evidence against Lauer was “compelling.”
Photos: Getty
Matt Lauer

