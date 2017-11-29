Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

NBC host Megyn Kelly has spoken out about the firing of Matt Lauer, who was dismissed from his role as longtime Today show anchor after a sexual misconduct allegation was brought to light.

“This one does hit close to home,” Megyn told her viewers. “But when this happens what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward, and it’s a terrifying thing to do.

“We are in the middle of a sea change in this country. An empowerment revolution. s painful as this moment is for so many here at NBC today, at CBS [with Charlie Rose] earlier this month, at Fox News over the last year, in Hollywood this fall, it is a sign of progress. Of women finding their voices, their courage and of the erosion of a shameful power imbalance that has been in place for far too long,” Megyn continued.

In my experience, a news organization is bigger than any one person. They all face challenges, they all stumble. But the good ones stay standing and forge forward, fulfilling their core mission: Journalism,” she added.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were the ones who broke the news to the Today show audience with an emotional message.

Al Roker, meanwhile, said he was “trying to process” the news about his friend of over 30 years.

Lauer had been a member of the Today show since 1997.