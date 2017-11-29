Miley Cyrus Drops Two New Holiday Songs - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus has released two Christmas Songs, exclusively on Spotify!

The 25-year-old singer and The Voice judge recorded her own country versions of “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” and “Sleigh Ride” for the streaming service.

Miley actually recorded the songs at the Spotify Studios in NYC.

“Out now on @spotify !!! Rockin around the Christmas tree & Slayyyy Bells! Check it out !” Miley tweeted out.

