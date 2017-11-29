Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 7:00 pm

Miley Cyrus Drops Two New Holiday Songs - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus Drops Two New Holiday Songs - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus has released two Christmas Songs, exclusively on Spotify!

The 25-year-old singer and The Voice judge recorded her own country versions of “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” and “Sleigh Ride” for the streaming service.

Miley actually recorded the songs at the Spotify Studios in NYC.

“Out now on @spotify !!! Rockin around the Christmas tree & Slayyyy Bells! Check it out !” Miley tweeted out.

In case you missed it, Miley and her The Voice team performed Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” this week. Be sure to check out their performance if you missed it!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Christmas, Miley Cyrus, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr