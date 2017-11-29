M&M's Christmas Commercial Gets Sequel - Find Out What Happens After Santa Faints!

Everyone has seen the iconic M&Ms Christmas commercial where the red M&M faints when he sees Santa Claus and says “he does exist!,” which leads to Santa saying “they do exist!” and also fainting!

Now, M&Ms has released the sequel to the commercial to reveal what happens after the fainting occurs.

Well, turns out, the yellow M&M decides to take matters into his own hands and deliver the Christmas gifts himself. Not everything goes according to plan, but things turn out great!

Watch the sequel below…

Click inside to watch the original M&M Christmas commercial…