Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 6:00 pm

The 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards are currently taking place all across Asia – and the winners are being announced all week long!

The annual Asian music industry achievement ceremony was split into a four-day celebration hosted across Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam (November 25), Yokohama in Japan (November 29), and Hong Kong (November 30 & December 1).

Performers for the event include BoA, Seventeen, Wanna One, Twice and Monsta X.

BTS, EXO, G-Dragon, Blackpink, NCT 127 and dozens of other popular Korean acts were nominated at this year’s ceremony.

Check out which artists took home a MAMA this year below!

Click inside now to see the full list of winners…

Album of the Year (TBA)

EXO – The War
Girls’ Generation – Holiday Night
BTS – Love Yourself: Her
Red Velvet – The Red Summer
Got7 – Flight Log: Arrival

Song of the Year

Twice – “Signal” – WINNER
EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”
Heize – “You, Clouds And Rain”
Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”
IU – “Through The Night”

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One - WINNER
Golden Child
The East Light
Samuel
Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

PRISTIN - WINNER
DreamCatcher
MOMOLAND
Weki Meki
Kim Chungha

Best Male Artist

G-Dragon
Zion.T
PSY
Yoon Jong Shin
Zico - WINNER

Best Female Artist (TBA)

Sunmi
Suzy
IU
Taeyeon
Heize

Best Male Group (TBA)

EXO
GOT7
NU’EST W
Wanna One
BTS
SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group (TBA)

BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
GFRIEND

Best Band Performance (TBA)

CNBLUE – “Between Us”
DAY6 – “I Smile”
FTISLAND – “Wind”
Buzz – “The Love”
Hyukoh – “Tomboy”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music (TBA)

Dean – “Come Over”
Mad Clown – “Lost Without You”
Woo Won Jae – “We Are”
Zico – “Artist”
Heize – “Don’t Know You”

Best Collaboration (TBA)

Dynamic Duo, Chen – “nosedive”
Jay Park, Dok2 – “Most Hated”
Soyou, Baekhyun – “Rain”
IU, Oh Hyuk – “Can’t Love You Anymore”
Hyorin, Changmo – “Blue Rain”

Best Music Video (TBA)

EXO – “Power”
TWICE – “Signal”
Wanna One – “Energetic”
BTS – “Spring Day”
SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”

Best OST (TBA)

Bolbbalgan4 – “You and Me from the Start”
Suzy – “I Love You Boy”
Ailee – “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow”
Chanyeol, Punch – “Stay with Me”
Crush – “Beautiful”

Best Vocal Performance Group (TBA)

WINNER – “Really Really”
MAMAMOO – “Yes I Am”
Bolbbalgan4 – “Tell Me You Love Me”
BTOB – “Missing You”
Highlight – “Calling You”

Best Dance Performance Solo (TBA)

Sunmi – “Gashina”
PSY – “New Face”
Lee Hyori – “Black”
Taemin – “Move”
HyunA – “BABE”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Apink – “FIVE”
TWICE – “Signal” - WINNER
Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”
Girls’ Generation – “Holiday”
GFRIEND – “Love Whisper”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”
NCT 127 – “Cherry Bomb”
Monsta X – “Beautiful”
BTS – “DNA”
VIXX – “Shangri-La”
SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry” - WINNER

Best of Next Award: Wanna One, Kim Chung-ha - WINNERS

Worldwide Favorite Artist: Seventeen - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Indonesia): Agnez Mo - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Thailand): Lula - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Singapore): Aisyah Aziz - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Vietnam): Tóc Tiên - WINNER

Favorite Vietnamese Artist Presented By Clear & Close up: Sơn Tùng M-TP - WINNER

Best Asian Style in Japan: EXO-CBX - WINNER

Inspired Achievement: Yasushi Akimoto - WINNER

Best Concert Performer: Monsta X - WINNER

Discovery of the Year: NU’EST W - WINNER

Mwave Global Fans’ Choice: EXO - WINNER

Artist of the Year (TBD)
Wanna One
EXO
BTS
Seventeen
Got7
Nu’est W
G-Dragon
IU
Twice
Mamamoo
GFriend
Black Pink
Red Velvet
Sunmi
Taeyeon
Heize
Suzy
Bolbbalgan4
Golden Child
Jeong Se-woon
Weki Meki
The East Light
Kim Chung-ha
Pristin
Dreamcatcher
Momoland
Zico
Samuel
Yoon Jong-shin
