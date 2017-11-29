Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

The 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards are currently taking place all across Asia – and the winners are being announced all week long!

The annual Asian music industry achievement ceremony was split into a four-day celebration hosted across Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam (November 25), Yokohama in Japan (November 29), and Hong Kong (November 30 & December 1).

Performers for the event include BoA, Seventeen, Wanna One, Twice and Monsta X.

BTS, EXO, G-Dragon, Blackpink, NCT 127 and dozens of other popular Korean acts were nominated at this year’s ceremony.

Check out which artists took home a MAMA this year below!

Click inside now to see the full list of winners…

Album of the Year (TBA)

EXO – The War

Girls’ Generation – Holiday Night

BTS – Love Yourself: Her

Red Velvet – The Red Summer

Got7 – Flight Log: Arrival

Song of the Year

Twice – “Signal” – WINNER

EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”

Heize – “You, Clouds And Rain”

Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”

IU – “Through The Night”

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One - WINNER

Golden Child

The East Light

Samuel

Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

PRISTIN - WINNER

DreamCatcher

MOMOLAND

Weki Meki

Kim Chungha

Best Male Artist

G-Dragon

Zion.T

PSY

Yoon Jong Shin

Zico - WINNER

Best Female Artist (TBA)

Sunmi

Suzy

IU

Taeyeon

Heize

Best Male Group (TBA)

EXO

GOT7

NU’EST W

Wanna One

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group (TBA)

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

GFRIEND

Best Band Performance (TBA)

CNBLUE – “Between Us”

DAY6 – “I Smile”

FTISLAND – “Wind”

Buzz – “The Love”

Hyukoh – “Tomboy”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music (TBA)

Dean – “Come Over”

Mad Clown – “Lost Without You”

Woo Won Jae – “We Are”

Zico – “Artist”

Heize – “Don’t Know You”

Best Collaboration (TBA)

Dynamic Duo, Chen – “nosedive”

Jay Park, Dok2 – “Most Hated”

Soyou, Baekhyun – “Rain”

IU, Oh Hyuk – “Can’t Love You Anymore”

Hyorin, Changmo – “Blue Rain”

Best Music Video (TBA)

EXO – “Power”

TWICE – “Signal”

Wanna One – “Energetic”

BTS – “Spring Day”

SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”

Best OST (TBA)

Bolbbalgan4 – “You and Me from the Start”

Suzy – “I Love You Boy”

Ailee – “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow”

Chanyeol, Punch – “Stay with Me”

Crush – “Beautiful”

Best Vocal Performance Group (TBA)

WINNER – “Really Really”

MAMAMOO – “Yes I Am”

Bolbbalgan4 – “Tell Me You Love Me”

BTOB – “Missing You”

Highlight – “Calling You”

Best Dance Performance Solo (TBA)

Sunmi – “Gashina”

PSY – “New Face”

Lee Hyori – “Black”

Taemin – “Move”

HyunA – “BABE”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Apink – “FIVE”

TWICE – “Signal” - WINNER

Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”

Girls’ Generation – “Holiday”

GFRIEND – “Love Whisper”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”

NCT 127 – “Cherry Bomb”

Monsta X – “Beautiful”

BTS – “DNA”

VIXX – “Shangri-La”

SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry” - WINNER

Best of Next Award: Wanna One, Kim Chung-ha - WINNERS

Worldwide Favorite Artist: Seventeen - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Indonesia): Agnez Mo - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Thailand): Lula - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Singapore): Aisyah Aziz - WINNER

Best Asian Artist (Vietnam): Tóc Tiên - WINNER

Favorite Vietnamese Artist Presented By Clear & Close up: Sơn Tùng M-TP - WINNER

Best Asian Style in Japan: EXO-CBX - WINNER

Inspired Achievement: Yasushi Akimoto - WINNER

Best Concert Performer: Monsta X - WINNER

Discovery of the Year: NU’EST W - WINNER

Mwave Global Fans’ Choice: EXO - WINNER

Artist of the Year (TBD)

Wanna One

EXO

BTS

Seventeen

Got7

Nu’est W

G-Dragon

IU

Twice

Mamamoo

GFriend

Black Pink

Red Velvet

Sunmi

Taeyeon

Heize

Suzy

Bolbbalgan4

Golden Child

Jeong Se-woon

Weki Meki

The East Light

Kim Chung-ha

Pristin

Dreamcatcher

Momoland

Zico

Samuel

Yoon Jong-shin