Niall Horan, Hailee Steinfeld, Kesha, & More Hit the Red Carpet at Kiss FM's Jingle Ball 2017

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan, and Kesha were just some of the celebs who stepped out for 106.1 KISS FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball!

The singers joined forces at the event, presented by Capital One, at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (November 28) in Dallas, Tex.

Hailee wore a sleeveless black mini dress with lacy black and white ruffle designs, and Kesha rocked a cowgirl-inspired ensemble.

They were joined by Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Why Don’t We, and The Chainsmokers.

The group was interviewed by several different radio personalities on the red carpet.

Check out performance pics here if you missed them!

FYI: Hailee is wearing a David Koma dress and Zvelle shoes.

15+ pictures inside of Niall Horan, Hailee Steinfeld, Kesha, and more at the concert…