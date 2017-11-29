Nicki Minaj & Jesse Williams Transform into Magical Faries in H&M's Holiday Campaign Short Film!

Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams transform from parents into magical fairies for H&M‘s new holiday commercial, which just premiered Today (November 29)!

The clip tells the tale of a parallel universe, where the 34-year-old rapper and the 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star’s young daughter embarks on a mission to track down the evil brother of Santa Claus, who stole Christmas presents from children across the globe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

“I’m a parent of a brilliant, imaginative daughter and story time is one of our favorite things! I make sure we tell stories with empowered female roles, and that’s what attracted me to this H&M campaign,” Jesse said in a statement.

Filmed by photographer Tim Walker and director Johan Renck, the short film and supporting campaign imagery sees all actors sporting pieces from the brand’s latest collection, including plenty of cozy knitwear, sparkly party dresses, and dapper menswear suits — all of which are now available in stores and online.



H&M: A Magical Holiday