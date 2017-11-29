Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Jet Off to Australia

Paris Hilton flashes a smirk as she and boyfriend Chris Zylka arrive at an airport on Tuesday morning (November 28) in Sydney, Australia.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and DJ looked cute in pigtails and a baby blue dress while her 32-year-old The Leftovers actor boyfriend kept things cool in a black hoodie and ripped jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

During her first day in Australia, Paris took to Instagram to share tons of photos of herself at a zoo hanging out with the koala bears!

10+ pictures inside of Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka arriving at the airport…