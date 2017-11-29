Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Jet Off to Australia

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Jet Off to Australia

Paris Hilton flashes a smirk as she and boyfriend Chris Zylka arrive at an airport on Tuesday morning (November 28) in Sydney, Australia.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and DJ looked cute in pigtails and a baby blue dress while her 32-year-old The Leftovers actor boyfriend kept things cool in a black hoodie and ripped jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

During her first day in Australia, Paris took to Instagram to share tons of photos of herself at a zoo hanging out with the koala bears!

10+ pictures inside of Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka arriving at the airport…
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 01
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 02
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 03
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 04
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 05
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 06
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 07
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 08
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 09
paris hilton chris zylka jet off to australia 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr