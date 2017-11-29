Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow & Anna Camp Premiere 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Australia!

Rebel Wilson is red hot as she hits the carpet at the Australian premiere of her anticipated film Pitch Perfect 3 held on Wednesday (November 29) in Sydney, Australia.

The 37-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-stars Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp, as well as Ruby‘s girlfriend Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas and Ruby‘s mother Katia Langenheim.

“I think all of the girls, I’ll take myself out, they’re so beautiful and they’re all so gorgeous. They have a light that shines through,” Rebel expressed about her co-stars (via Yahoo Be). “I think that’s why everyone has so much fun working together. They’re beautiful inside and out.”

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22!