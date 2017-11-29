Top Stories
Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 10:09 am

Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow & Anna Camp Premiere 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Australia!

Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow & Anna Camp Premiere 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Australia!

Rebel Wilson is red hot as she hits the carpet at the Australian premiere of her anticipated film Pitch Perfect 3 held on Wednesday (November 29) in Sydney, Australia.

The 37-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-stars Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp, as well as Ruby‘s girlfriend Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas and Ruby‘s mother Katia Langenheim.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson

“I think all of the girls, I’ll take myself out, they’re so beautiful and they’re all so gorgeous. They have a light that shines through,” Rebel expressed about her co-stars (via Yahoo Be). “I think that’s why everyone has so much fun working together. They’re beautiful inside and out.”

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22!
Just Jared on Facebook
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 01
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 02
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 03
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 04
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 05
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 06
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 07
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 08
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 09
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 10
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 11
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 12
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 13
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 14
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 15
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 16
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 17
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 18
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 19
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 20
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 21
rebel wilson ruby rose brittany snow anna camp premiere pitch perfect 3 in australia 22

Credit: Lisa Maree Williams; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Jess Origliasso, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr