Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 2:39 pm

Reese Witherspoon Has a Holiday Breakfast with Tiffany's!

Reese Witherspoon Has a Holiday Breakfast with Tiffany's!

Reese Witherspoon got festive for the holidays today!

The 41-year-old actress was in attendance at the Tiffany & Co. Holiday Breakfast on Wednesday morning (November 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese and her family spent the Thanksgiving weekend out of town in Paris, France to celebrate Ava! Ava got to attend the Le Bal des Debutantes while in town.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Lela Rose Resort 2018 dress.

Check out the photos of Reese at the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 01
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 02
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 03
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 04
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 05
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 06
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 07
reese witherspoon tiffanys breakfast 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr