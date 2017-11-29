Reese Witherspoon Has a Holiday Breakfast with Tiffany's!

Reese Witherspoon got festive for the holidays today!

The 41-year-old actress was in attendance at the Tiffany & Co. Holiday Breakfast on Wednesday morning (November 29) in New York City.

Reese and her family spent the Thanksgiving weekend out of town in Paris, France to celebrate Ava! Ava got to attend the Le Bal des Debutantes while in town.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Lela Rose Resort 2018 dress.

