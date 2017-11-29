Sam Smith Debuts 'One Last Song' Music Video - Watch Here!

Sam Smith has just released the official music video for “One Last Song,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is the second single to be lifted off the 25-year-old singer’s sophomore album The Thrill of It All, which debuted on the Billboard 200 Album Chat at #1 earlier this month.

“I am so excited to reveal the music video for my second single ‘One Last Song‘. This track is my final love song directed to an old love of mine,” Sam captioned with his Instagram post. “I love singing this and I had so much fun making the video. After a 25 hour shoot, I truly believe we created something beautiful x”

Watch the music video below…



Sam Smith – One Last Song (Official Video)