Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 1:19 pm

Saoirse Ronan Had to Have a Drink Before Watching 'Lady Bird'

Saoirse Ronan Had to Have a Drink Before Watching 'Lady Bird'

Saoirse Ronan was so nervous about seeing Lady Bird for the first time, she had to have a drink!

The 23-year-old actress opened up about her first time watching the flick while making an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“The first person I watched it with was one of my best mates and I was so nervous going in to watch it. I said ‘I think we should have some alcohol before we watch the film,’” Saoirse explained.

She continued, “And with the result, we were just an emotional wreck!”

Saoirse also explained what it was like watching the film with her mom for the first time and it was pretty funny!

Check out all the Saoirse had to say in the video below…
saoirse ronan on seth meyers 01
saoirse ronan on seth meyers 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Saoirse Ronan

