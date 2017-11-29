Top Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer & Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 11:48 pm

Seal & Auli’i Cravalho Help Light The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC!

Seal & Auli’i Cravalho Help Light The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC!

New York City is officially ready for the holidays!

Tons of stars stepped out to attend the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday night (November 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Seal

Performances during the event included Seal, Jennifer Nettles, Auil’i Cravalho, The Tenors, Brett Eldredge, and Train who all performed some holiday classics for the hundreds of thousands of fans who attended the event.

You can check out the moment the tree was light in the video below!

25+ pictures inside of the stars performing during the show…
Photos: NBC
