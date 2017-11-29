Seal & Auli’i Cravalho Help Light The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC!

New York City is officially ready for the holidays!

Tons of stars stepped out to attend the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday night (November 29) in New York City.

Performances during the event included Seal, Jennifer Nettles, Auil’i Cravalho, The Tenors, Brett Eldredge, and Train who all performed some holiday classics for the hundreds of thousands of fans who attended the event.

You can check out the moment the tree was light in the video below!

The #RockCenterXMAS Tree is lit, and the holiday season has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/HSVjC2SmCP — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 30, 2017

