Wed, 29 November 2017 at 10:32 pm

Seth Meyers' Wife Alexi Ashe Debuts Baby Bump at 'Meteor Shower' Opening Night

Seth Meyers' Wife Alexi Ashe Debuts Baby Bump at 'Meteor Shower' Opening Night

Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe are getting ready to welcome baby number two!

The 43-year-old talk show host and his pregnant wife stepped out to attend the opening night event for the new Broadway play Meteor Shower on Wednesday night (November 29) in New York City.

Other stars at the event included Paul Rudd, Victor Garber, Vanessa Bayer, Steve Martin, Zac Posen, and Amber Tamblyn.

ICYMI, it was recently officially confirmed that Seth will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes!

Photos: Getty, INSTAR
