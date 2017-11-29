Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 3:40 pm

The Weeknd Deletes All Photos of Ex Selena Gomez From His Instagram

The Weeknd is moving on from ex Selena Gomez by deleting their photos together!

The couple, who broke up last month, had been open about sharing photos together but now they’re missing from The Weeknd‘s Instagram profile.

The Weeknd has unfollowed Selena as well as cleared his Instagram of any photos of the songstress, who is now reportedly dating Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Selena has unfollowed The Weekend but she has kept their photos together on her Instagram profile.

Selena and The Weeknd were first spotted together back in January but called it off after 10 months of dating.

Check out Selena‘s last photo with The Weekend below…

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Photos: Getty, Instagram
