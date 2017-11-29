The Weeknd Deletes All Photos of Ex Selena Gomez From His Instagram

The Weeknd is moving on from ex Selena Gomez by deleting their photos together!

The couple, who broke up last month, had been open about sharing photos together but now they’re missing from The Weeknd‘s Instagram profile.

The Weeknd has unfollowed Selena as well as cleared his Instagram of any photos of the songstress, who is now reportedly dating Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Selena has unfollowed The Weekend but she has kept their photos together on her Instagram profile.

Selena and The Weeknd were first spotted together back in January but called it off after 10 months of dating.

Check out Selena‘s last photo with The Weekend below…