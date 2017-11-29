Victoria's Secret Angels Gather for Fashion Show Viewing Party in NYC!

Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and Lais Ribeiro hit the pink carpet for a viewing party of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday night (November 28) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The three models were joined by their fellow VS Angels Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill at the event.

Angels who were missing from the event included Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio, the latter of whom walked in h