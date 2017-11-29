Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 12:35 am

Victoria's Secret Angels Gather for Fashion Show Viewing Party in NYC!

Victoria's Secret Angels Gather for Fashion Show Viewing Party in NYC!

Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and Lais Ribeiro hit the pink carpet for a viewing party of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday night (November 28) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The three models were joined by their fellow VS Angels Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill at the event.

Angels who were missing from the event included Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio, the latter of whom walked in h
Photos: Getty
