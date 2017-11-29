Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 2:15 am

Wendy Williams Treats People in Need to Night of Holiday Cheer

Wendy Williams Treats People in Need to Night of Holiday Cheer

Wendy Williams is doing her part to help the New York community during the holiday season!

The talk show host, along with her charity The Hunter Foundation, hosted the annual Dinner with the Hunters event on Monday night (November 27) at Bowlmor Times Square in New York City.

Wendy and her family served food to families in need from the NY and Tri-State Area. All the people in attendance got a chance to bowl and receive toys from Santa, including new Lego sets and other fun items.

To support the foundation and its goal to feed 2,000 people this holiday season, visit the Crowdrise page.
Photos: The Hunter Foundation
Posted to: Wendy Williams

