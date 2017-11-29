Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2017 at 11:40 am

Zendaya Reveals Why She Chose Her 'Greatest Showman' Role

Zendaya Reveals Why She Chose Her 'Greatest Showman' Role

Zendaya looks stunning on the cover of InStyle‘s January 2018 issue, on shelves December 8th.

Here’s what the 21-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her rise to the top, and the legacy she wants to leave: “I just try to live, and, you know, s**t happens. I’ve said it a million times, but I’d rather be known for the active change I’ve made than for what my name stands for.”

On why she was drawn to her role in The Greatest Showman: “A big part of my character’s storyline, the reason that she is an oddity, is that she and her brother are black…I’m biracial, so there are many [shared] experiences there.”

Her reaction to recent sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood: “The bravery of the women who came forward is a huge step toward making sure it’s safer for me and other young women who are just coming up. I’m at that prime age right now. Twenty-one. Starting off. That’s when people take advantage and abuse their power and do terrible shit. I think it’s definitely a sisterhood.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Chloé outfit and Jennifer Fisher and Bulgari jewelry.

For more from Zendaya, visit Instyle.com.
zendaya cover of instyle 2017 january 01

Photos: InStyle/Anthony Maule
