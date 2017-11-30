Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin Tease 'More Intense' Wrestling Scenes for 'Glow' Season Two!

The cast of Netflix’s GLOW are getting us prepped for their second season!

The stars of the show Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Chris Lowell, Kia Stevens, Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron and Marianna Palka all got together last night (November 29) to attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of GLOW held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles.

“[the preparation this time around] was more intense, because we picked up where we left off,” Betty recently expressed about season two (via TV Line). “I mean, I just had a wrestling match with a character that won’t be named, and a week later, I still feel like my soul was in a five-car pileup accident — and it feels amazing.”

The show will return next year with ten more new episodes, the streaming service announced back in August.