Thu, 30 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Andrew Garfield Wraps Up in a Scarf & Long Coat in NYC

Andrew Garfield Wraps Up in a Scarf & Long Coat in NYC

Andrew Garfield bundled up against the chilly Big Apple weather this week!

The 34-year-old Hacksaw Ridge actor was spotted rolling his luggage into his hotel on Tuesday (November 28) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

He wore two jackets – a denim one and a long black one – along with a scarf, black pants, and green shoes.

Andrew was all smiles as he made his way inside.

Andrew has been busy promoting his latest film Breathe, and you can catch him next in 2018′s crime/thriller Under the Silver Lake.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Andrew Garfield

