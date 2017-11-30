Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 2:40 pm

Billie Lourd Goes for Some Pampering at a Salon in Beverly Hills!

Billie Lourd is fitting some pampering into her busy schedule!

The 25-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted visiting a salon on Tuesday (November 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

Billie recently glammed up for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier in November in Los Angeles.

She recently attended Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham‘s wedding. She also celebrated the launch of the American Eagle concept store in New York City in October.

American Horror Story: Cult recently aired the final episode of the season in mid-November.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Billie Lourd

