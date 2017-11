Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Attend Lakers vs. Warriors Basketball Game in Los Angeles!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are squeezing in some time together courtside before Britney‘s birthday!

The Glory pop icon, who turns 36 on Saturday (December 2), was spotted at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

Just a few hours before attending the basketball game, Britney posted a cute photo of her Christmas tree on Instagram.

Britney is also getting ready to perform the final shows of her long-running Piece Of Me residency in Las Vegas, beginning on December 19.