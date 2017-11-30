Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 10:55 am

Chelsea Handler Describes the Worst Part of Vacation Hookups (Video)

Chelsea Handler Describes the Worst Part of Vacation Hookups (Video)

Chelsea Handler makes an appearance on The Ellen Show and talks about the cons of inviting someone back to your hotel room while on vacation.

Chelsea spoke about using dating apps to find people to meet up with while out of town.

“The period of time in the morning…the sex is never good enough to account for having to get somebody out of your hotel room. That period of five to seven minutes that can almost lead to an hour sometimes…they know you’re on vacation and you have nowhere to be…I can’t go down that road,” Chelsea said about the next day.

Then Chelsea told Ellen, “It doesn’t seem like you understand.”

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
chelsea handler ellen show 01
chelsea handler ellen show 02

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr