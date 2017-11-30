Chelsea Handler Describes the Worst Part of Vacation Hookups (Video)

Chelsea Handler makes an appearance on The Ellen Show and talks about the cons of inviting someone back to your hotel room while on vacation.

Chelsea spoke about using dating apps to find people to meet up with while out of town.

“The period of time in the morning…the sex is never good enough to account for having to get somebody out of your hotel room. That period of five to seven minutes that can almost lead to an hour sometimes…they know you’re on vacation and you have nowhere to be…I can’t go down that road,” Chelsea said about the next day.

Then Chelsea told Ellen, “It doesn’t seem like you understand.”

