Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. Host Special Screening 'Wind River' Screening for Jeremy Renner & Elizabeth Olsen!
Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage to speak at the special screening of Wind River held at the SCADShow on Wednesday (November 29) in Atlanta, GA.
The 52-year-old actor helped host the event in support of his Avengers co-stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, who star as the leads in the flick.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Downey Jr.
Also in attendance was their other Avengers cast mate Chris Evans, who served as moderator for the Q&A following the screening.
In case you missed it, the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War featuring Robert, Jeremy, Elizabeth and Chris has just debuted – Be sure to check it out here!