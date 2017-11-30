Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. Host Special Screening 'Wind River' Screening for Jeremy Renner & Elizabeth Olsen!

Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage to speak at the special screening of Wind River held at the SCADShow on Wednesday (November 29) in Atlanta, GA.

The 52-year-old actor helped host the event in support of his Avengers co-stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, who star as the leads in the flick.

Also in attendance was their other Avengers cast mate Chris Evans, who served as moderator for the Q&A following the screening.

In case you missed it, the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War featuring Robert, Jeremy, Elizabeth and Chris has just debuted – Be sure to check it out here!
    After the way Robert Downey Jr turned his life around I’m always cheering for him to do well.