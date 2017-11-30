Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump at American Ingenuity Awards Gala Red Carpet!

Chrissy Teigen has made her first official appearance with her growing baby bump during her second pregnancy!

The 31-year-old model hit the red carpet with her hubby, Performing Arts honoree John Legend, while attending the Smithsonian Magazine’s 2017 American Ingenuity Awards held at the National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday (November 29) in Washington, DC.

Chrissy and John announced that they are expecting their second child earlier this month and it seems pretty likely that they will have a boy.

Earlier this week, Chrissy and John were spotted holding hands while making their way out of Il Pastaio restaurant after having lunch.