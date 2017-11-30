CYN Debuts 'Only With You' Music Video - Watch Here!

CYN gets a little obsessive in the official music video for her single “Only With You“!

Directed by Kylie Eaton in collaboration with SOAP, the tongue-in-cheek video sees the 24-year-old singer-songwriter perfectly play the part of a delightfully quirky, slightly unhinged character.

For the clip, CYN found inspiration while watching George Harrison: Living in the Material World on Netflix. The documentary features a clip with Mick Jagger, where an interviewer talks about how female fans worship their rockstar heroes.

“For whatever reason, this little dialogue spoke to me,” CYN explains of the inspiration behind the video. “I remember what it felt like to be enthralled with admiration for movie stars and singers while I was growing up. This love obsession is a very real feeling for the youth, and I wanted to let it inspire me.”

CYN – ‘Only With You’ (Music Video)