Daisy Ridley Says She's Done with 'Star Wars' After 'Episode IX'

It looks like Daisy Ridley‘s Rey won’t be appearing in any more Star Wars films after Episode 9, which will be released in 2019.

“For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to. I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome.’ Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now,” Daisy told Rolling Stone. “I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

When asked if she would return to the franchise at a later time, she responded, “Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so, if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe. But again, it’s like, who knows. Because the thing I thought was so amazing, was people really wanted it. And it was done by people who really love it.”

The Last Jedi, which is Episode 8, will be released on December 14.