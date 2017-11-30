Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 12:25 pm

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dresses as Shirtless Santa!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dresses as Shirtless Santa!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a shirtless Santa Claus on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

The 45-year-old actor spoke to the mag about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and more.

He also talked about his awkward teen years.

“When I was 13 and pimply and had an afro, I was two years away from people thinking I was a girl. When I was 11, kids thought I was a girl. I had very soft features. My Afro was soft; it didn’t kink up yet. So I was still battling my own insecurities,” The Rock said.

Check out the photo…
the rock entertainment weekly 01

Credit: EW
