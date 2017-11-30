Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:08 am

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Confirm 'Perfect' Collaboration, Debuting Today!

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Confirm 'Perfect' Collaboration, Debuting Today!

Surprise! Ed Sheeran is dropping a surprise new version of his song “Perfect” and it’s featuring Beyonce!

It was revealed today out of the blue on Ed‘s Instagram account.

“Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x,” Ed posted on his social media account.

Immediately, fans began freaking out over the amazing news.

The original version of “Perfect” was featured on Ed‘s latest album Divide (÷).

Tune into to Just Jared for the full stream, coming in just a few hours!
