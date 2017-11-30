Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 7:43 pm

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Drop 'Perfect Duet' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Drop 'Perfect Duet' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce‘s duet version of “Perfect” has dropped a few hours earlier than we expected and you can listen to it now!

The song is now available to download on iTunes and stream via Spotify, Apple Music, and other services. Listen below.

“Perfect” is Ed‘s current single and the song hit a peak of number five on the Billboard Hot 100‘s chart dated December 9. This new version of the song is clearly going to help the song climb even higher!

Make sure to watch the music video starring Zoey Deutch as well.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new version of the song…

Read the lyrics below!
