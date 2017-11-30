Elsa Hosk Joins the Force with Mark Hamill Himself to Celebrate Celebrate rag & bone's Star Wars Collection
There are just two weeks left until the new Star Wars movie comes out and the film’s star Mark Hamill is celebrating alongside model Elsa Hosk!
The 66-year-old actor and the 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel joined forced while attending rag & bone and Disney’s launch of the rag & bone X Star Wars collection on Wednesday (November 29) in New York City.
The capsule collection will offer a selection of iconic rag & bone styles twisted with timeless Star Wars references.
Designer Marcus Wainwright also joined the two stars at the event.