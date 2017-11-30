Gwen Stefani Gets in the Holiday Spirit in London

Gwen Stefani shows off her festive flair while hosting the celebrations at Westfield London’s Christmas lighting on Thursday (November 30) in London, England.

In addition to hosting the event, the 48-year-old entertainer also took the stage at the event to perform.

Gwen has been doing lots of promotion for her You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is now available to purchase!

In addition, Gwen has a Christmas special coming up on NBC! Be sure to tune in on December 12 for the holiday celebration.