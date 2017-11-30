Gwen Stefani Makes a Stylish Arrival in London

Gwen Stefani flashes a huge smile as she makes her way out of Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (November 30) in London, England.

The 48-year-old entertainer looked super chic in an olive-colored bomber jacket, orange and yellow scarf, and jeans as she arrived in London after her flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

In case you missed it, Gwen recently celebrated Thanksgiving with longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton visiting his family in Oklahoma.

10+ pictures inside of Gwen Stefani arriving in London…