Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 1:57 pm

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Cuddle Up Outside in Calabasas!

Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Cuddle Up Outside in Calabasas!

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon make a cute cuddly pair!

The 19-year-old artist and the 18-year-old actress were spotted getting close while shopping together on Wednesday (November 29) in Calabasas, Calif.

Jaden pulled Odessa close while on the phone, giving her a warm embrace.

Earlier this month, Jaden released his debut album Syre, which is also his middle name. He’d been working on the album for the past three years. The album also includes features by A$AP Rocky and Raury.

Make sure to give it a listen if you haven’t already!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Odessa Adlon

