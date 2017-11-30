James Franco Brought 'The Room' Director Tommy Wiseau to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

James Franco invited cult director Tommy Wiseau to join him during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (November 29) to his discuss his new movie The Disaster Artist, which is racking up a ton of praise.

The Disaster Artist tells the story of 2003 movie The Room, Tommy‘s ill-fated debut film which has been dubbed “The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made.”

During the appearance, Jimmy had some unanswered questions for Tommy like: Where is he from? How old is he? And where did he get the money to make The Room?

“I’m originally from Europe but right now I’m American like everybody else,” Tommy revealed. “Long story short, I’m from New Orleans.”

Also pictured: James all smiles while attending his SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective with James Franco event held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles.



James Franco Brings Tommy Wiseau to Kimmel

Click inside to watch the rest of James Franco’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



James Franco on Making ‘The Disaster Artist’