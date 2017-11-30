Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:51 am

January Jones & Lake Bell Buddy Up at Nicholas Kirkwood x Matches Fashion Collection Celebration!

January Jones & Lake Bell Buddy Up at Nicholas Kirkwood x Matches Fashion Collection Celebration!

January Jones is picture perfect in a red gown at Nicholas Kirkwood x Matches Fashion‘s private dinner held at a private home on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Last Man on Earth star was joined by Lake Bell, Sylvia Hoeks, Liz Goldwyn and Andrea Riseborough at the event hosted by Nicholas Kirkwood and China Chow to celebrate Nicholas‘ new-season collection.

Earlier this month, January showed off her fall style at Bollare’s Holiday Harvest x Timberland event!


FYI: January is wearing an Alessandra Rich dress with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.
Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, January Jones, Lake Bell, Liz Goldwyn, Sylvia Hoeks

