Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce: 'You Shut Down All Emotions'

Jay Z is opening up about his infidelity in a candid new interview.

Songs from Jay‘s album 4:44 and his wife Beyonce‘s album Lemonade both reference the cheating rumors, but this is the first time either of them have talked about the reports outside of their music.

Jay confirmed in his New York Times piece that he did cheat on Beyonce.

“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things that happen from there: infidelity,” he said.

Jay added that it was hard for him to reflect on what happened in his marriage. He said, ” Most people walk away. Divorce rate is like 50% or something, because most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then you have to deal with yourself. Most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself, and so you walk away.”

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together,” Jay said about the joint album that they created.