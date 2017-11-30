Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:23 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hold Hands on NYC Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hold hands while leaving Nello restaurant following a romantic dinner date on Thursday night (November 30) in New York City.

The 48-year-old entertainer has been in the Big Apple recently while working on her upcoming movie Second Act.

Alex is a retired New York Yankees baseball player and now that the manager position for the team has opened up, Jennifer thinks he is the perfect guy for the job!

“It couldn’t be clearer…#arodforyankeesmanager @arod @yankees @mlb. Check out this article… The Best and Only Choice for Yankess Manager is obvious…” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

20+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on their date…

Photos: BackGrid USA
