Jim Nabors Dead - Andy Griffith Show's Gomer Pyle Passes Away at 87
Actor and singer Jim Nabors has sadly passed away.
The 87-year-old passed away on Thursday (November 30), a newspaper in Hawaii confirmed. Jim was well known for his work as Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, which also resulted in a spinoff show.
Jim also appeared in movies including The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Cannonball Run II.
In addition, Jim was also a very accomplished singer and over the course of his career, recorded 28 albums, had 5 gold and 1 platinum records.
Our thoughts are with Jim‘s loved ones during this time.