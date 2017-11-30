Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 1:09 pm

Jim Nabors Dead - Andy Griffith Show's Gomer Pyle Passes Away at 87

Jim Nabors Dead - Andy Griffith Show's Gomer Pyle Passes Away at 87

Actor and singer Jim Nabors has sadly passed away.

The 87-year-old passed away on Thursday (November 30), a newspaper in Hawaii confirmed. Jim was well known for his work as Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, which also resulted in a spinoff show.

Jim also appeared in movies including The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Cannonball Run II.

In addition, Jim was also a very accomplished singer and over the course of his career, recorded 28 albums, had 5 gold and 1 platinum records.

Our thoughts are with Jim‘s loved ones during this time.
Credit: CBS/Getty
Jim Nabors, RIP

