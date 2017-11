Jimmy Kimmel & Roy Moore Trade Barbs on Twitter - See the Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel and Roy Moore engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (November 30).

It started when Roy, who is in the middle of an ongoing scandal regarding sexual abuse allegations by then-minors which he has denied, tweeted at Jimmy: “@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen,” the former Alabama state judge wrote.

“Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!” Jimmy wrote back.

“Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites’ bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we’ll save you a seat on the front pew,” Roy responded.

“OK Roy, but I’m leaving my daughters at home! P.S. – wear that cute little leather vest,” Jimmy hit back.

See the tweets below.