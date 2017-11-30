Jonathan Groff's 'Mindhunter' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix!

Mindhunter is officially coming back for a second season at Netflix!

The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning (November 30). Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper.

Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

Pictured: Jonathan joining moderator Bill Keith as they speak on stage during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Mindhunter held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Wednesday (November 29) in New York City.