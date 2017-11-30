Jordan Peele Says 'Get Out's Sunken Place Is Metaphor for 'Lack of Black Representation In Horror'

Allison Williams is picture perfect as she strikes a pose at a special New York reception for her hit film Get Out held at Mr. Chow on Wednesday (November 29) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

Writer-director Jordan Peele recently discussed what “the sunken place” from Get Out meant to him: “The sunken place is this metaphor for the system that is suppressing the freedom of black people,” Jordan said (via Los Angeles Times).

“It’s the lack of representation of black people in film, in genre,” Jordan continued. “The reason Chris (Daniel) in the film is falling into this place, being forced to watch this screen, that no matter how hard he screams at the screen he can’t get agency across. And that, to me, was this metaphor for the black horror audience, a very loyal fan base who comes to these movies, and we’re the ones that are going to die first. And we yell ‘Get out, get out of the house.’”