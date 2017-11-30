Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 7:34 pm

Justin Bieber Works Up a Sweat at Morning Dance Class

Justin Bieber chats with a photographer as he makes his way into a dance studio on Thursday morning (November 30) in Studio City, Calif.

The 23-year-old entertainer rocked an oversized white T-shirt, baggy sweat pants, and a baseball for his morning workout before grabbing iced drink to go.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Later that afternoon, Justin changed into a brown T-shirt and shorts for a quick sushi lunch with his dad Jeremy at Sugarfish.

The night before, Justin was spotted attending a late-night church service with rumored on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

FYI: Justin is wearing daniel patrick track pants.

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jeremy Bieber, Justin Bieber

