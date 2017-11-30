Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:27 am

Justin Bieber's Bodyguard Arrested for DUI, Injures 2 Officers in Crash

Justin Bieber's Bodyguard Arrested for DUI, Injures 2 Officers in Crash
  • Justin Bieber‘s security head, Michael Arana, was allegedly under the influence when he crashed his car and injured two police officers – TMZ
  • Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend attended an event together – Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Evans is now clean shaven – Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga has a beach day in her bikini – TooFab
  • Joe Keery is dishing on the strangest things from Stranger ThingsMTV
  • Kelly Clarkson and her husband are too cute – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr